MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 30 June 2025

Gold mine partly collapses in eastern Sudan, kills 11 miners

The collapse of the Kersh al-Feel mine happened over the weekend in the desert town of Houeid in the eastern Nile River province

AP Published 29.06.25, 11:37 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A gold mine partly collapsed in eastern Sudan, killing 11 miners, the state-run company in charge of the project said Sunday.

The collapse of the Kersh al-Feel mine happened over the weekend in the desert town of Houeid in the eastern Nile River province, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Limited Company said in a statement. Another seven workers were injured and transferred to a hospital, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it had stopped excavation and reiterated its warning to informal miners against working at the site.

Also Read

Sudan is a major gold producer but mine collapses are common due to poor safety standards.

Similar incidents in recent years include a 2023 collapse that killed 14 miners and another in 2021 that claimed 38 lives.

RELATED TOPICS

Gold Mine Miners
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra pulls back language policy resolution, Devendra Fadnavis sets up committee

New panel to decide three-language policy rollout, Marathi to remain central, says Maharashtra chief minister
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
Quote left Quote right

If a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security? This was done by students to another student

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT