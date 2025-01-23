Mercury likely to dip by up to 4 degrees Celsius in Jharkhand from January 25

Chill is likely to return to Jharkhand from Saturday as the IMD has predicted a fall in minimum temperature by up to four degree Celsius.

Barring a few districts, the minimum temperature is hovering above 10 degree Celsius in most parts of the state.

The state's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degree Celsius in Gumla on Thursday.

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi registered the minimum temperature at 12 degree Celsius, 2.2 notches above the normal.

Jamshedpur and Bokaro recorded the minimum at 12.8 degree and 11.2 degree Celsius respectively.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said that change in mercury is unlikely till January 24.

Thereafter, it may drop by three to four degree Celsius, he said.

Ranchi's minimum temperature may come down to 11 degree on January 25 and 10 degree Celsius on January 26, according to the prediction of the IMD.

Anand said that partial cloud is likely on Thursday and Friday over northern and central parts of Jharkhand.

In view of the cold weather, Ranchi deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri distributed blankets among the homeless and roadside dwellers in Ranchi's different locations such as Albert Ekka Chowk, Kali Mandir Chowk, daily market parking and Durga Mandir Ratu road on Wednesday late night.

The district administration has made arrangements for bonfires at all major crossings and all blocks of Ranchi district. Blankets were already distributed in the blocks, an official said.

