Jamshedpur on flood alert as Kharkhai, Swarnarekha rivers flow above danger mark after days of heavy rain

An alert was issued in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Thursday as the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha were flowing above the danger mark following heavy rains, according to a statement.

Incessant downpour over the last two days led to an increase in water levels of the two rivers, even no rainfall was recorded since the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kharkhai's water level at the Adityapur bridge was at 129.96 metre, against the danger mark of 129 metre. The Swarnarekha was flowing at 121.64 metre at Mango bridge, against the red mark of 121.50 metre, the statement said.

Also Read Train halts for 2 hours in Jharkhand as elephant gives birth; mother and calf walk away safe

The East Singhbhum district administration appealed to people living near the rivers to remain alert.

Bagbeda Mahanagar Vikas Samity president Subodh Jha said some houses in low-lying areas of Bagbeda were inundated due to the rain.

Schools across the district remained shut in view of the situation at the direction of the district administration.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.