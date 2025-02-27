JMM MP Mahua Maji injured in midnight crash while returning from Mahakumbh

Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand and JMM leader Mahua Maji suffered a fracture on her left wrist and minor injuries on her rib when her car collided with a stationary truck at Hotwag in Latehar district of Jharkhand along NH75 around 3.45am on Wednesday while they were returning from Mahakumbh.

Her daughter-in-law Kriti Srivastava Maji, 36, also sustained minor injuries. Both are currently admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi after receiving primary treatment at Latehar Sadar Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her son, Somvit Majhi, informed that the driver was asked to rest as he was driving for nearly nine hours and as they reached Latehar around 3.45pm, he dozed off which resulted in the mishap.

“I had suggested the driver take rest and since I usually stay awake till 3.30am, we had planned to ask the driver to rest around 4am. I felt sleepy around 3.30am and should have washed my face which I did not and suddenly around 3.45am I heard the scream of my wife and realized the car had met with a mishap,” said Somvit.

Somvit further said that he had suffered minor bruises on his hands. The driver didn’t have many injuries due to the timely activation of airbags.

He informed that both his mother and wife had to be pulled out of the car with the help of locals and taken to Latehar Sadar Hospital and after primary treatment, they were admitted to Orchid Hospital at Lalpur in Ranchi.

“A five-member team of doctors is examining my mother and they have informed that her left wrist had a fracture and there are injuries on her ribs too,” said Somvit.

The injured include Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, age 65 years, son Somvit Maji, 42, daughter-in-law Kriti Srivastava Maji, 36, and driver Bhupendra Baski.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren along with his wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Murmu Soren went to meet the injured JMM leader at the hospital and wished for her speedy recovery.

Ranchi MP and BJP leader Sanjay Seth and Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari also met the injured Rajya Sabha MP at the hospital.