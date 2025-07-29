Bus carrying Kanwariyas collides with truck in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, 18 dead says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

A road accident in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district early Tuesday morning claimed multiple lives after a bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck loaded with cooking gas cylinders near the Jamuniya forest under Mohanpur police station limits. The incident occurred around 4:30am, according to officials.

While the exact death toll remains unclear, multiple authorities have reported varying numbers.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that at least 18 Kanwariyas were killed and several others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims collided with a truck in Deoghar. “Eighteen devotees have died in a bus-truck accident during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan in Deoghar in my Lok Sabha constituency. May Baba Baidyanath Ji give strength to their families to bear the loss,” he posted on X.

However, Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha told PTI, "At least five people were killed and many injured when a 32-seater bus with Kanwariyas on board collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders." He added that two of the injured are in serious condition.

A PTI report also cited a police officer stating that 23 Kanwariyas were injured in the crash and taken to nearby hospitals and primary health centres, including the Saraiyahat PHC in Dumka.

Adding to the confusion, Traffic Deputy SP Laxman Prasad stated that “at least nine people have lost their lives in the accident and the injured are being sent to hospitals.”

The district administration has been placed on high alert, with relief and rescue operations underway. Deoghar Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar confirmed that the Kanwariyas were en route to the Basukinath temple when the accident occurred.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief and confirmed that rescue efforts were being conducted. “Very sad news has been received about the deaths of devotees travelling in a bus in an accident near Jamuniya chowk in Mohanpur block of Deoghar. The district administration is providing medical assistance to the injured,” Soren said in a post on X.

The tragedy took place during the auspicious month of Shravan, when thousands of Kanwariyas—devotees of Lord Shiva—travel to sacred sites like the Babadham and Basukinath temples. Over three lakh pilgrims had visited the Babadham shrine on the third Monday (Somwari) of Shravan alone.

Authorities have warned that the casualty figures may rise, given the critical condition of several injured victims.