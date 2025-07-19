Jharkhand: Arms cache recovered in Maoist-hit Bokaro forest during security sweep

Security forces on Saturday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a joint search operation in Maoist-hit Birhordera forest in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, a senior police officer said.

The operation was part of a combing exercise launched following a recent encounter between CPI (Maoist) operatives and security personnel in the region, SP Harvinder Singh said.

During the operation carried out by the CRPF and the District Armed Police, a self-loading rifle (SLR), 20 live cartridges, a magazine of an INSAS rifle, an SLR magazine, two bundles of codex wire, and a detonator was recovered, the SP said.

On Wednesday, two Maoists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a gunfight in Birhordera forest within Gomia police station limits.

