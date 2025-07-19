MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 19 July 2025

Jharkhand: Arms cache recovered in Maoist-hit Bokaro forest during security sweep

The operation was part of a combing exercise launched following a recent encounter between CPI (Maoist) operatives and security personnel in the region, SP Harvinder Singh said

PTI Published 19.07.25, 09:20 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Security forces on Saturday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a joint search operation in Maoist-hit Birhordera forest in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, a senior police officer said.

The operation was part of a combing exercise launched following a recent encounter between CPI (Maoist) operatives and security personnel in the region, SP Harvinder Singh said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

During the operation carried out by the CRPF and the District Armed Police, a self-loading rifle (SLR), 20 live cartridges, a magazine of an INSAS rifle, an SLR magazine, two bundles of codex wire, and a detonator was recovered, the SP said.

On Wednesday, two Maoists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a gunfight in Birhordera forest within Gomia police station limits.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Forest Security Forces
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

China begins construction of world’s biggest dam over Brahmaputra near Arunachal

The hydropower project, regarded as the biggest infrastructure project in the world, raised concerns in the lower riparian countries, India and Bangladesh
Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi (in set)
Quote left Quote right

Modi ji, what is the truth about the 5 jets? The country has the right to know

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT