Jharkhand forest department eyes localised approaches to address vulnerabilities to climate changes

Jharkhand forest department is aiming for collaborative and localised approaches to address the state’s unique vulnerabilities to climate changes.

Secretary of forest, environment and climate change department, Aboobacker Siddiqui, emphasised the importance of aligning state efforts with the State Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health (SAPCCH) and reiterated state’s commitment to contributing to India’s national climate goals.

He was addressing a workshop on “assessing vulnerability and climate risks: strategies for a climate-resilient Jharkhand” in Ranchi,

The SAPCCH, Jharkhand, covers vision, goals and objectives of health planning in respect to the changing climate. The implementation plan describes inputs and processes for next five years and expected outputs and outcomes.

The forest secretary also stressed on collaborative and localised approaches to address the state’s unique vulnerabilities to climate change.

Principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest forces, Satyajit Singh, highlighted the departmental activities that directly support climate action, including large-scale afforestation, soil and water conservation, and wildlife protection initiatives.