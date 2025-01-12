Finger at Congress over BJP MLA office firing in Dhanbad

Days after a mob ransacked an Ajsu (NDA ally) MP’s office in Dhanbad district, someone allegedly fired shots near the office of BJP Jharia MLA Ragini Singh in Katras in the same district on Saturday morning.

In a complaint lodged with the Jharia police station, the BJP MLA from Jharia, Ragini Singh has blamed the former Congress MLA Purnima Niraj Singh and his supporters for orchestrating the attack with the intention of murdering her.

In the complaint, Ragini Singh said she was supposed to visit her office at Katras More in Jharia around 7am which was known to everyone, but she was delayed by an hour because of the cold.

“I got the information around 8am that two criminals had entered my office which was vacant at that point in time and after a while came out of my office and started firing after crossing the road and the bullet marks could be found on the doors of a room near my office,” the complaint says.

The MLA stated that she reached her office immediately and after scanning the CCTV footage she could identify the individual as Shashi Singh who has been absconding in a murder case for nearly 14 years and the government has announced a cash reward on his name.

She has also identified another person in the CCTV footage as Navin Singh.

“Earlier too former Jharia MLA Purnima Niraj Singh’s relative Eklavya Singh and Harsh Singh have conspired my murder and today’s attack was also planned by them,” she alleged.

The MLA has also handed over the CCTV footage to the police.

Jharia police station inspector Shashi Ranjan Singh said that a written complaint has been received from MLA Ragini Singh in the matter.

“We are investigating the allegation and the matter will be cleared after a probe,” said Singh.

On Thursday, a mob allegedly led by JMM leader Karu Yadav had ransacked and set fire to the Ajsu Giridih MP office at Baghmara after a clash between the locals and the mob over the construction of a boundary wall in the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL, a subsidiary of PSU CIL) mining area at Madhuban in Baghmara.