Zumba in Kerala schools sparks moral panic, Muslim group calls it ‘against values’

Zumba dance, a high-energy fitness programme introduced in schools in Kerala by the General Education Department as part of its anti-drug campaign, is facing opposition from certain Muslim groups who argue that it goes against moral values.

The programme was introduced in schools following a directive from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who stated that the dance— which combines dance and aerobic movements performed to lively music—would help reduce stress among schoolchildren and, in turn, counter the menace of drug abuse among young people.

From this academic year, many schools have begun offering Zumba training.

“Zumba dance is against moral values,” claimed Abdussamad Pookkottur, state secretary of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), in a Facebook post on Friday, voicing his protest against the state government's initiative. He also urged parents to think more critically about the programme.

SYS is the youth wing of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a prominent Sunni Muslim scholarly body in Kerala.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindhu defended the initiative, saying Zumba benefits both children and the general public by promoting mental and physical well-being.

“We are well into the 21st century—it is 2025. We are not living in the 19th century or the primitive medieval period. Everyone should think in accordance with the times,” Bindhu told reporters when asked about the controversy.

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, criticised the government for introducing the programme without conducting proper studies.

“When such a programme is introduced in schools, thorough and credible studies must be carried out. Has the General Education Department conducted any study or held discussions with students, teachers, and parents before implementing this?” asked MSF state president P K Navas.

T K Ashraf, General Secretary of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, said that as a teacher, he had chosen to step back from implementing the directive mandating Zumba in schools as part of the anti-drug campaign.

“My son will also not participate in this programme. I am prepared to face whatever action the department may take on this matter,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ashraf said he enrolled his child in a government school to receive quality education—“not to learn a culture where boys and girls, wearing minimal clothing, dance together to the rhythm of music.” “There may be people who see this as progressive. I am not one of them—I admit I am old-fashioned in this regard,” he added, claiming that many teachers, students, and parents also disagree with the programme but choose to remain silent for fear of possible consequences.

“I've noticed attempts to intimidate people by saying they will have to provide explanations to the department or face disciplinary action if they do not comply,” he alleged.

The General Education Department, however, stated that the Zumba sessions are intended to support students' mental health and are part of the state government's anti-drug campaign "With Childhood and Youth", which carries the message "Padanamaanu Lahari" (Education is the real addiction).

The department said the goal is to steer children away from drugs by offering positive, healthy alternatives.

Citing studies, officials noted that children struggling with mental health issues are more likely to be targeted by drug networks. In this context, Zumba is being introduced as a fun and energetic way to improve students’ mental and physical well-being.

According to the department, Zumba and similar physical activities help children build confidence, improve posture, stay motivated, and develop social and life skills through group participation.

The government added that trained instructors will conduct the dance sessions in schools.

With the support of teachers and parents, the programme aims not only to promote mental balance and physical fitness but also to help build a drug-free future for the next generation, the department said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.