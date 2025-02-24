MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India's Got Latent row: YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani appear before Maharashtra Cyber cell

Maharashtra Cyber is probing an obscenity case registered against Allahbadia and others over alleged obscene remarks during the show on YouTube

PTI Published 24.02.25, 04:49 PM
Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani. Instagram/ashishchanchlani, beerbiceps

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani on Monday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber to record their statements in connection with the India's Got Latent case, officials said.

Responding to summons issued by Maharashtra Cyber, Allahbadia and Chanchlani reached its headquarters at Mahape in Navi Mumbai in the afternoon, an official said.

Officials are recording their statements, he added.

Maharashtra Cyber is probing an obscenity case registered against Allahbadia and others over alleged obscene remarks during the show on YouTube.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

