RJD claims Bihar’s NDA govt sent Rs 10,000 to women instead of men in ‘vote-theft hurry’

The RJD on Saturday claimed that Bihar’s NDA government wrongly transferred Rs 10,000 meant for women to many men’s bank accounts, alleging a bungled vote-buying exercise and panic within the ruling alliance.

The money was sent under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on 26 September, 2025, weeks before the Bihar election was announced.

Under the scheme, a one-time deposit of Rs 10,000 is to be given to lakhs of women associated with Jeevika self-help groups. Post-poll analyses termed the scheme a “gamechanger”, crediting it with helping the NDA secure over 200 of Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats and consolidate women voters in favour of Nitish Kumar.

The RJD accused the NDA leaders and officials of being in haste to “buy votes and seize power” and crediting the money to wrong beneficiaries.

“Their anxiety and insecurity were so intense that instead of sending the money to women, they transferred Rs 10,000 to men’s accounts,” the RJD said in a post on X.

To support its allegation, the RJD shared the screenshot of a purported letter allegedly sent to recipients asking them to return the amount after the mistake came to light.

The Opposition party mocked the move, claiming authorities are now scrambling to recover the money.

“In Bihar, hunger, inflation, migration and unemployment are so rampant that whatever money people received would have been spent the moment it hit their accounts,” the RJD said, adding that the amount is unlikely to be returned.

It taunted the ruling alliance, saying votes should be returned first.

The RJD also accused the NDA of undermining the electoral process in the state, alleging EVM manipulation, poll rigging, vote-buying and misuse of state machinery.

“The truth will come out one day,” it claimed.