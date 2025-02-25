YouTubers’ day before cops: Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani record statements

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani on Monday appeared before Maharashtra cyber police in Navi Mumbai for the first time to record their statements in connection with an obscenity case registered for remarks made on the India’s Got Latent show.

Sources said the duo had sought an extension when the summonses were issued but later informed the police that they would appear on Monday.

Allahbadia, who is under fire for his remark on parental sex on the show, had skipped three summonses and later secured interim protection from arrest from the Supreme Court. Chanchlani was among the panelists at the show.

Multiple police cases have been filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija and others involved withthe show.

The YouTube show — a spoof by comedian Raina on India’s Got Talent — has faced condemnation since the episode aired earlier this month, sparking a nationwide debate on the alleged misuse of freedom of speech. Politicians and experts have also called for the regulation of content onOTT platforms.

Last week, Allahbadia’s lawyer had told Maharashtra cyber police that his client was unable to appear to record his statements as he was receiving death threats.

The Supreme Court had last Tuesday slammed Allahbadia for his vulgar remarks, terming him “depraved” and “perverted”. The court stayed the two FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra and Assam and directed that no fresh FIR be lodged provided he cooperated with the probe. The top court, however, barred him from leaving the countrywithout permission.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Allahbadia and others connected with the case to appear in person on March 6 after they failed to respond to the summons issued on February 17. The NCW has condemned Allahbadia’s remarks as “vulgar and offensive”.

Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his BeerBiceps channel, was awarded the Disruptor of the Year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural National Creators Awards last year.