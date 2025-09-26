‘Worst form of democracy’: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Omar lash out at Centre after arrest

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife and opposition leaders have accused the Centre of silencing a peaceful voice advocating for Ladakh’s identity, environment, and constitutional rights after the climate activist was taken into custody after violent protests in Leh left four dead.

Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, who co-founded the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives in Ladakh, alleged that their home was ransacked by police and that her husband was being unfairly painted as “anti-national.”

Calling the action the “worst form of democracy,” she said, “Without any trial, without any reason, they have just taken him like a criminal.”

She accused the government of attempting to tarnish his global reputation built on contributions to education, agriculture and environment.

Angmo further challenged the Centre to a debate on national television on all allegations against Wangchuk, including FCRA and CBI inquiries.

Identifying herself as a practising Hindu and teacher of the Vedas and Vedanta, she said the ruling party should not call itself Hindu.

“The BJP is not Hindu because its foundation is falsehood. This is not the India Sri Aurobindo dreamt about and this is not the Hinduism that Vedas and Vedanta talk about,” she remarked.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah called the arrest “unfortunate” and charged the Centre with reneging on its assurances.

“The way the Central government was after him since yesterday, it seemed they would do something like this,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of the Junior Asian Pencak Silat championship in Srinagar.

He said promises made to the people of Ladakh ahead of the 2020 Hill Council elections in Leh were never fulfilled despite their overwhelming participation that helped the BJP secure victory.

Drawing a parallel with Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah asked whether statehood was being withheld only because the BJP was not voted to power.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, a senior member of the Leh Apex Body that has been agitating with the Kargil Democratic Alliance for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule for over five years, was taken into custody two days after violent protests in Leh left four people dead and scores injured.

The home ministry accused him of making “provocative statements” that led to the violence, though the exact charges remain unclear.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, “He is a respectable man who has dedicated himself to the cause of Ladakh. This is an unwanted step. The people of Ladakh have always been known for their peace-loving nature.”

He added that no Congress worker was involved in the violence and demanded a judicial inquiry, while blaming the government for mishandling the situation.

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the Centre of attacking democracy. National convener Arvind Kejriwal likened the situation to historical examples of dictatorships collapsing under the weight of their own arrogance.

“Ravana’s end also came. Kansa’s end also came. Hitler’s and Mussolini’s end also came. Today in our country, dictatorship is at its peak,” he wrote on X.

Delhi leader of Opposition Atishi said the detention of a voice raised for Ladakh’s land, environment, identity and voting rights amounted to suppressing democracy.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia called him the hope of India’s youth and criticised his treatment as that of a criminal.

There was no immediate response from the BJP to the mounting criticism over the arrest.