Work does not disappear due to tech, its nature changes: PM Modi on job loss due to Artificial Intelligence

Allaying concerns about job loss due to artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that work does not disappear due to technology but its nature changes and new types of jobs are created.

Co-chairing the AI Action Summit along with French President Emmanuel Macron here, Modi called for investment in skilling and re-skilling people for an AI-driven future.

"Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption. But, history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. Its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," he said.

He said AI is writing the code for humanity in this century but it is very different from other technology milestones in human history.

"AI is already re-shaping our polity, our economy, our security and even our society. AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more.

“It can help create a world in which the journey to Sustainable Development Goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pool together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency," Modi said.

He said that India has successfully built a Digital Public Infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost which is built around an open and accessible network.

"We are developing AI applications for public good. We have one of the world’s largest AI talent pools. India is building its own Large Language Model considering our diversity," Modi said.

He said that India has developed a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like compute power which is being made available to our start-ups and researchers at an affordable cost.

The Prime Minister said that India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that the AI future is for good, and for all.

The Prime Minister said that India has unlocked the power of data through data empowerment and protection architecture.

"We have made digital commerce democratic and accessible to all. This vision is the foundation of India’s National AI Mission. That is why, during our G20 Presidency, we built a consensus on Harnessing AI Responsibly, for Good, and for All. Today, India leads in AI adoption, and techno-legal solutions on data privacy.

The Prime Minister made a strong case for collective efforts to establish a global framework for artificial intelligence (AI) based on open source which enhances trust, and transparency and is free from biases.

He said that AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adopted and deployed even faster.

"There is also a deep inter-dependence across borders. Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks, and build trust," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. "But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans," he said.

