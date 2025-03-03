Women’s empowerment fair, Subhadra Shakti Mela at Janata Maidan collects Rs 3.5 crore

The Janata Maidan in the heart of Bhubaneswar was humming with activity on Sunday, the last day of the Subhadra Shakti Mela. The 9-day fair has so far generated business worth ₹3.5 crore.

The fair, named after the Subhadra scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been hailed as a unique initiative for women's empowerment. The scheme aims to make women financially independent and is similar to Mission Shakti, a scheme launched by the previous BJD government.

“We are here for the first time, attending the Subhadra Shakti Mela. We did earned a good profit from selling terracotta jewellery. There is a lot of demand for it as people prefer to wear terracotta jewellery now, sometimes out of fashion and on many occasions due to fear of losing gold jewellery,” said Sujata Behera, who came from Balasore.

Stunning displays of Sambalpuri, Ikkat and Tassar Silk adorned the stalls, mesmerizing shoppers with their intricate weaves and craftsmanship. “The cost of a handloom saree is around ₹15,000. We got a few buyers during the Mela,” said one of the stall owners.

“From handcrafted textiles and intricate tribal jewellery to organic produce and authentic Odia delicacies, the fair remains the ultimate destination for shopping, culture and community engagement,” an official said.

The special attractions were the live demo stalls set up by SHGs (self-help groups) and PGs (producer groups) during the fair. Bampada Jaukandhei SHG from Remuna, Baleswar, showcased the making of lac products, while Sri Jagannatha PG from Ananadpur, Keonjhar, showcased the live making of papier mache.

"Around three lakh people visited the fair making this one of the most successful fairs,” officials claimed.