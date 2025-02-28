MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Uttar Pradesh: Woman mauled to death by leopard while collecting fodder for her cattle in Bijnor

The woman's remains have been sent for post-mortem and forest officials have been combing the area to trap the leopard

PTI Published 28.02.25, 03:49 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image PTI

A 35-year-old woman was mauled to death allegedly by a leopard while she was collecting fodder for her cattle in a forested area in this district, officials said on Friday.

According to forest range officer Dushyant Kumar, Suman (35) from Chaudheri village went to the forest on Thursday evening and did not return.

A search was initiated and her partially eaten body was found in a field at night.

The woman's remains have been sent for post-mortem and forest officials have been combing the area to trap the leopard, Kumar said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

