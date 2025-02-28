Uttar Pradesh: Woman mauled to death by leopard while collecting fodder for her cattle in Bijnor

A 35-year-old woman was mauled to death allegedly by a leopard while she was collecting fodder for her cattle in a forested area in this district, officials said on Friday.

According to forest range officer Dushyant Kumar, Suman (35) from Chaudheri village went to the forest on Thursday evening and did not return.

A search was initiated and her partially eaten body was found in a field at night.

The woman's remains have been sent for post-mortem and forest officials have been combing the area to trap the leopard, Kumar said.

