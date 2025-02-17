MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Aged leopard, gaur that had strayed into human habitats rescued in Alipurduar district

Foresters managed to trap a leopard in a cage at Prodhanpara village, which lies adjacent to the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district on Sunday morning

Anirban Choudhury Published 17.02.25, 05:30 AM
The gaur that was rescued in Kalchini and released into the Chilapata forest safely on Sunday

The gaur that was rescued in Kalchini and released into the Chilapata forest safely on Sunday Picture by Anirban Choudhury

An aged leopard and a gaur that had strayed into human habitats in Alipurduar district were rescued on Sunday.

Sources said that foresters managed to trap a leopard in a cage at Prodhanpara village, which lies adjacent to the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district on Sunday morning.

Last week a forester fell and was injured when he tried to chase the leopard from the village. The foresters had then set up cages in the area.

Following a thorough checkup, foresters believe that the leopard is around 10 years old. Its nails and teeth had become weak due to age.

Navojit Dey, assistant wildlife warden, Jaldapara said: “Since it is old, we took the animal to the South Khayerbari animal rescue centre.”

On Sunday morning, a gaur entered the Uttar Mendar village under Kalchini block from the Chilapata forest. On being informed, a forest team arrived at the village with a kunki (trained elephant).

The gaur was tranquillised and released into the Chilapata forest.

