Aged leopard, gaur that had strayed into human habitats rescued in Alipurduar district

An aged leopard and a gaur that had strayed into human habitats in Alipurduar district were rescued on Sunday.

Sources said that foresters managed to trap a leopard in a cage at Prodhanpara village, which lies adjacent to the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week a forester fell and was injured when he tried to chase the leopard from the village. The foresters had then set up cages in the area.

Following a thorough checkup, foresters believe that the leopard is around 10 years old. Its nails and teeth had become weak due to age.

Navojit Dey, assistant wildlife warden, Jaldapara said: “Since it is old, we took the animal to the South Khayerbari animal rescue centre.”

On Sunday morning, a gaur entered the Uttar Mendar village under Kalchini block from the Chilapata forest. On being informed, a forest team arrived at the village with a kunki (trained elephant).

The gaur was tranquillised and released into the Chilapata forest.