Woman shooter alleges rape at Faridabad hotel during meet; friend among three arrested

A 23-year-old woman shooter has alleged that she was raped at a hotel in Faridabad while staying in the city for a shooting competition, leading to the arrest of three people — including her friend — police said on Thursday.

The woman managed to lock the accused inside a hotel room after the alleged assault on Wednesday evening and alerted the police, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered on her complaint at the Sarai Khawaja police station, following which the accused — Satendra, Gaurav and the shooter’s female friend — were arrested from the hotel premises, police said.

According to investigators, the woman had arrived in Faridabad on Tuesday along with her friend to participate in a competition.

Also Read UP man held for kidnapping minor, raping her in Mumbai and Pune for nearly a month

On Wednesday evening, after the event concluded, her friend contacted Gaurav, an acquaintance who lives in Faridabad, requesting him to drop her at a metro station. Gaurav arrived with his friend Satendra, and the four decided to stay back in the city and leave the next day, police said.

They later booked two rooms at a hotel, where they had a party in one of the rooms, police added.

The complainant alleged that around 9 pm, when her friend went downstairs with Gaurav, Satendra — who was present in the room — raped her.

She told police that when her friend returned, she informed another acquaintance about the incident, locked the accused inside the room and approached the police.

A police team reached the hotel and arrested the three accused. They were produced before a city court and sent to judicial custody, Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar said.