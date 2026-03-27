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regular-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

Indore: Woman killed after man, son allegedly ram car into protesters over penthouse dispute

The vehicle first hit another woman and then ran over Shampa Pathak Pandey, who suffered severe head injuries and a brain haemorrhage

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 27.03.26, 04:57 PM
CCTV footage of the incident

CCTV footage of the incident Videograb

A dispute over the commercial use of a penthouse in Indore turned deadly on Wednesday night when a man and his son allegedly drove their car into a group of protesters, killing a female techie and critically injuring another woman, police said.

“Shampa Pathak Pandey, a mother of two, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a local hospital,” additional deputy commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told PTI on Friday.

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The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when residents confronted penthouse owners Kuldeep Chaudhary (42) and his son Mohit Chaudhary (18) over allegations that they were using their premises for short-term rentals.

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During the argument, the accused allegedly ploughed their car at high speed into the group, Dandotiya said. The vehicle first hit a woman and then ran over Pandey, who suffered severe head injuries and a brain haemorrhage.

Pandey, who worked with a Bengaluru-headquartered leading IT services firm, was taken to Bombay Hospital, where she died on Thursday, the official said. The other injured woman is undergoing treatment.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the building, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Lasudia police station, Dandotiya added.

“Kuldeep and Mohit were arrested on Thursday. Both have been booked for murder,” he said, adding that a probe is underway.

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