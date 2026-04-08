'Witch hunt': Congress slams Assam CM after Khera home raided over Sarma wife claims

Police from Assam raided Congress publicity head Pawan Khera's home here on Tuesday to probe a complaint against him for raising allegations of corruption against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan.

Khera, who was in Guwahati on Monday, was not at home on Tuesday at the time of the raid.

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Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Debajit Nath, who led the Guwahati police team, told reporters after the raid in the Nizamuddin area: "A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station in Guwahati and we wanted Pawan Khera in connection with the case. We came in search of him, but he was not found and his house was searched. We found some incriminating material, which cannot be disclosed at this stage. Electronic devices have been seized. His whereabouts are unknown, but he will be traced."

The Congress hit out at the BJP after the raid. Party communication head Jairam Ramesh posted on X: "The deployment of a full army of police officials to arrest my colleague Pawan Khera for asking basic questions in the public interest proves that the Assam CM is disturbed, desperate, and rattled.

"This is not due process but instead a witch hunt, a bully using state machinery to muzzle and silence the voice of the Opposition that is exposing his many black deeds. Those who intimidate are the ones who are afraid and have much to hide. It also proves that the CM is facing imminent defeat."

When asked to comment, Sarma appeared to lose his cool on the Congress brass before reporters in Jorhat. "Khargeji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam police can find and bring people from pataal (the netherworld) as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi."

Sarma and Riniki have said the documents displayed by Khera at a media conference, purporting to show her having undisclosed investments abroad, are fabricated.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal posted on X: “Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asking 'Kaun hai Kharge?' and using street insults like 'paagal' is deeply problematic and show how flabbergasted he is."