Four jackals escape Delhi zoo enclosure; probe launched into breach

The Delhi zoo is under scrutiny again after four jackals escaped from their enclosure on Saturday, prompting the management to launch a search operation and an investigation.

Officials on Sunday confirmed that one of the jackals had been brought back to its holding area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The joint director of the zoo has been asked to investigate the breach and submit a report, the zoo administration said.

The zoo, which had shut down for more than two months following an outbreak of avian influenza that killed over 10 birds, had opened only two weeks ago.

On September 17, a rare rodent-borne virus called encephalomyocarditis had killed the zoo’s lone African elephant, Shankar.

A zoo official said three to four jackals were spotted in the forest area near Azimganj Sarai behind their enclosure on Saturday morning.

“Cages were set up and staff members were deployed to bring the animals to the holding area. On Sunday morning, one jackal was guided back to the enclosure. Efforts are on to bring back the rest of the animals,” the official said, adding that a tranquilisation team has been kept on standby.

The jackal enclosure is surrounded by high wire mesh and includes burrows, shaded areas and a shelter. The section where the breach occurred is now being examined to determine how the animals got out, the official added.

The official said the jackals had not entered areas frequented by humans and therefore posed no threat.