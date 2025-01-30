Sukanta Majumdar vows to forward grievances of RG Kar victim's family against CBI to authorities

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday assured parents of the RG Kar hospital rape and murder victim that he would forward their grievances against the CBI to "appropriate authorities".

Majumdar, also a Union minister, met the grieving parents at their residence in Sodepur on the outskirts of Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents handed him a letter, detailing their grievances about the CBI's investigation into the case.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Majumdar said, "The parents are under constant attack from TMC leaders who made demeaning statements as they raised questions against the state administration and continued their fight for justice. I have assured them to carry on their struggle without fearing anyone." He said he would send the letter they gave them to the appropriate authorities.

"They have particularly raised concerns about one CBI officer, alleging inadequate efforts in the probe," Majumdar said.

The victim doctor's father said the family discussed with Majumdar how to take forward their fight for justice.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage.

The investigation into the case was handed to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

A civic volunteer, named Sanjay Roy, was convicted by a court in the rape and murder case, and sentenced to life imprisonment till death.

However, the parents of the doctor claimed that the investigation was done half-heartedly and several other culprits involved in the crime were shielded.

They had also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that being the CM, she cannot disown the responsibility for the "attempts of the police and hospital authorities to destroy evidence of the rape and murder of our daughter".

This invited a barrage of attacks from senior TMC leaders, including Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said the parents should not become "tools for those conspiring against the state administration".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.