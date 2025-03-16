MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 March 2025

‘Will kick hard anyone who talks caste’: Nitin Gadkari denounces identity politics

‘No one is finished by losing an election, but values must not be compromised,’ says Union minister

PTI Published 16.03.25, 08:04 PM
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari PTI

In strong remarks against caste-based politics, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said that nobody should be discriminated over caste, religion, language or sex.

"Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko kaske marunga laat (I will kick hard anyone who talks about caste)," the senior BJP leader said, while addressing the convocation ceremony of Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gadkari, 67, said he believes no person is big because of his caste, religion, language or creed but he is big because of his qualities. “Hence, we do not discriminate anyone based on his caste, religion, sex, or language,” he added.

“I am in politics and lots of things take place, but I walk my way. If anyone wants to vote for me, he can and if someone does not want, he is free to do so,” he said.

“My friends tell me why have you said this or taken such a stand. I tell them that one is not finished if he loses an election. I will not compromise with my principles and will follow them in my personal life,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari also emphasized the importance of education for the development of society and the country.

He said that many years ago, when he was a legislator, he helped a Muslim education institute get an engineering college to promote education in the community.

He said he was questioned over his decision. “The section which needs education the most is the Muslim community,” he said.

Gadkari said former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s words have reached out to everyone in the world. “When a person grows beyond his or her caste, religion, sex or language, he or she becomes greater,” he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Nitin Gadkari
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

God’s gate closed? BJP MLA wants non-Hindus out of Kedarnath, Ayodhya saints agree

When pressed for details, Nautiyal did not present concrete evidence but hinted at allegations of meat, fish, and alcohol consumption in the temple area
Yogi Adityanath (L) and Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Those who used terms like Mrityu Kumbh unable to control disturbances during Holi

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT