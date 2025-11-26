'High command will take decision': Mallikarjun Kharge steps in as Karnataka Congress faces fresh leadership churn

As the Congress government in Karnataka crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, conversations around a possible leadership change have resurfaced inside the party.

The debate, fuelled by talk of a “power-sharing” arrangement between chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar in 2023, has placed the high command at the centre of the resolution.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made it clear that the final call lies with the party leadership in Delhi. “The high command -- myself, Rahul ji and Sonia ji will together take a decision on the issue and resolve it,” he told PTI on Wednesday.

The renewed attention has also led to a parallel political narrative, some leaders informally pitching Kharge for the chief minister’s post. But Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge termed such talk “irrelevant”.

“Whenever elections happen here (in Karnataka), he is in the race to become the CM, and whenever Parliamentary elections happen, he is in the race to become the PM. Such discussions are irrelevant now,” he said, adding, “Mr Kharge has spoken on this matter earlier. There is no need to discuss and drag this subject on for long.”

Priyank Kharge dismissed claims that he had discussed the leadership question with Rahul Gandhi. He said the conversation focused on “KEO (Knowledge-driven, Economical, Open-source), an AI-ready personal computer” launched at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, and on “vote chori” cases.

Inside the state unit, MLAs have been meeting leaders and conveying their views. Siddaramaiah has placed responsibility firmly with the central leadership.

“Let them go. MLAs have freedom. Let's see what opinion they give. Ultimately, the high command has to make the decision. We will abide by what the high command says,” he said.

He added that “to put a full stop to this confusion, the high command has to make the decision.”

Public works minister Satish Jarkiholi echoed the sentiment. He said he has asked the party high command to clear the air early.

“There is no discussion about leadership change in the party. Once it comes up, then we will discuss but there is no discussion about it in the party right now,” he said. Jarkiholi plans to meet Mallikarjun Kharge to convey his views.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, continues to project unity. “There are no groups in the party; there is only one group, that is the Congress. Our group has 140 MLAs,” he said. He added, “... no one should demand anything.”

He accused the BJP of trying to create confusion. “They are making comments unnecessarily. All 140 of us are together. No one can shake us. I don't want anyone's offer... I'm a Congressman by birth,” he said.

Shivakumar also refused to elaborate on the alleged power-sharing formula he had hinted at earlier. “Whatever is there, party issues, we will discuss within four walls. I will not discuss any political issues in the media,” he said.

On reports of a message from Rahul Gandhi, he said, “What Rahul Gandhi has communicated to me is not a matter to be discussed before the media.”

He reiterated that the party’s focus remains electoral. “Our goal is to win Karnataka in 2028 and to win at the national level in 2029, and to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister. We will work towards this goal,” he said.

Shivakumar added, “I believe in collective leadership. I believe in party worship, not personality worship.”

The BJP has attempted to use the moment to corner the government. State president B.Y. Vijayendra said the Congress must arrive at the session in Belagavi on December 8 with clarity.

“Let them postpone the session or if they are unable to handle the situation, resign and declare the election,” he said.

Another political thread emerged when home minister G. Parameshwara said he should also be considered for the post.

Jarkiholi responded by noting Parameshwara’s past tenure as party president and said the Congress “will require CM Siddaramaiah's leadership, his service and guidance even after he retires from active politics.”