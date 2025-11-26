Delhi police probe suicide of leading pan masala company owner’s daughter-in-law amid abuse claims

A 40-year-old daughter-in-law of a leading pan masala company owner died by suicide at her south Delhi home, police said on Wednesday.

Deepti Chaurasia, married since 2010, was found hanging by her husband on Tuesday, who alerted relatives and police before taking her to Safdarjung Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the couple stayed in separate homes because of disputes.

Deepti’s brother, Rishabh, told reporters, "Her mother-in-law and husband used to beat them. Her husband, Harpreet, had affairs. When we got to know about it, we took our daughter home... After that, her mother-in-law took her back. My sister used to call me and say that she was tortured and that her husband had affairs. I don't know whether my sister was killed or died by suicide. I spoke to her 2-3 days ago"

"I just want justice... My sister was married in 2010. His relations with her husband were not good. He used to physically assault her and abuse her", he added.

A diary was also seized that contained multiple references to regular disputes with her husband, the police said.

Meanwhile, Rajender Singh, family lawyer of the company owner Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, said that the allegations of marital discord are "baseless".

Singh further said, "Whatever is being reported in the media is totally false. There is no allegation in the suicide note. She has not particularly named anyone to be responsible for this." "We are cooperating with the police. We don't know the cause of suicide," Singh added.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "Whatever happened is very unfortunate. We all regret that, and both families have decided that the cremation will be done together today harmoniously, because we want to give full respect to her." The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

She is survived by two children, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.