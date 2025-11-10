'We saw body parts on the road': Witnesses recall horror after car explosion near Red Fort

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening tore through a parked car, killing at least eight people and injuring two dozen more in the vicinity.

Those who were nearby say the sound and impact were unlike anything they had ever experienced.

“There was a huge blast, we rushed, we could not move forward. There have been casualties,” said Irfan, an eyewitness. “When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words. When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged.”

Zeeshan, an auto driver who suffered a wound on his forehead, was nearby when the car blew up. “The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car.”

For shopkeepers and locals, it was a moment of chaos and fear.

“I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion from my chair,” said a local shopkeeper. “It felt as if we were all going to die. We all ran away in fear. I'm now closing my shop and going home.”

Rajdhar Pandey, who lives near the spot, ran down from his home after seeing the flames. “I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby,” he said.

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said another witness. “A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.

Even those farther away felt the impact.

“The entire building shook due to the blast,” said Sanjay Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders Association, whose shop is nearly 800 metres from the site. “There was chaos in the market as people started running.”

Videos shared by locals captured the aftermath, vehicles gutted, bodies lying on the road, smoke filling the air. Eyewitnesses said body parts were strewn near the site, while several vehicles burned before the fire was doused.

A high alert was sounded across the capital. Ten fire tenders were rushed in, and the blaze was brought under control by 7.29 p.m., according to Delhi fire services.

“Six cars, two e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw were gutted in the fire,” said a fire department official.

The injured were taken to LNJP Hospital as investigators began probing what triggered the explosion.