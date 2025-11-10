In pictures: Car blast near Red Fort; high alert sounded across city, police say probe on

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

1 4 Flames rise after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. PTI picture

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away.

2 4 Rescue work underway after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. PTI picture

Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association showed the magnitude of the blast. A body could be seen lying on a vehicle. Another video showed a body lying on the road. Eyewitnesses said body parts could be seen scattered near the blast site.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the spot.

3 4 Rescue work underway after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. PTI picture

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away. The sound was heard at ITO a few kilometres away.

Delhi Police has restricted the entry or exit from Gate no. 1 & 4 at Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station.

However, metro services are running normal throughout the network, a DMRC spokesperson says.

4 4 Rescue work underway after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. PTI picture

"As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done," said a Delhi Police official."It is too early to say anything. I am just going to the site," Kishor Prasad, DIG CRPF said.

"We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7.29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot," deputy chief fire officer AK Malik told ANI.

