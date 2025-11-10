J&K police busts ‘white collar’ terror module linked to JeM, AGuH; eight held, 2,900 kg explosives seized

In a major counter-terrorism breakthrough, eight people — including three doctors — have been arrested and 2,900 kg of explosive materials seized in the unearthing of a “white collar” terror module linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), officials said on Monday.

The network spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The 15-day-long joint operation was carried out by the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, in coordination with central agencies.

“In a major counter-terrorism success, Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted an inter-state and transnational terror module, linked with proscribed terrorist organisations JeM and AGuH. The operation has led to the arrest of key operatives and recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, during coordinated searches in J-K and other states,” a police spokesperson said in Srinagar.

Among those arrested were Dr Muzammil Ganaie from Faridabad and Dr Shaheen from Lucknow, who was flown to Srinagar for custodial interrogation.

Officials said an AK-47 rifle was found in Dr Shaheen's car. They did not disclose the exact dates of the arrests.

The police said the arrests have “successfully thwarted the destructive designs of both the terror groups,” JeM and AGuH, the latter being an offshoot of ISIS in India.

The seized explosives include ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and sulphur. From Ganaie’s rented accommodation in Faridabad alone, the police recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, along with arms and ammunition, according to a statement by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The recoveries from multiple sites included a Chinese Star pistol with ammunition, a Beretta pistol with ammunition, an AK-56 rifle, an AK Krinkov rifle, as well as chemicals, reagents, batteries, electronic circuits, remote controls, timers, and metal sheets.

Ganaie, who taught at Al Falah University in Faridabad, was already wanted by the J&K Police in a case related to posters supporting JeM that had appeared in Srinagar last month.

The eight arrested have been identified as: Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid from Nowgam in Srinagar; Maulvi Irfan Ahmad from Shopian; Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha from Ganderbal; Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib from Pulwama; Dr Adeel from Kulgam; and Dr Shaheen from Lucknow.

Officials revealed that several Pakistani numbers were found on the mobile phones of Ganaie and Adeel, who are suspected of maintaining contact with handlers based across the border.

The probe began after multiple JeM posters surfaced in Bunpora Nowgam on October 19, threatening security personnel.

This incident “was the starting point of the investigation, leading to the unravelling of the inter-state terror network,” police said.

“The investigation revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries,” said a statement from the J&K Police.

The statement further noted that the group used encrypted channels for indoctrination, coordination, fund transfers, and logistics.

“Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs,” it said.

Briefing reporters in Faridabad, Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta confirmed that raids were conducted at Ganaie’s premises on Sunday.

“I want to clarify it is not RDX,” he said.

He added that other material that could be used in terror activities was also recovered, including “20 timers, four timers with batteries, 5 kg of heavy metal, a walkie talkie set, batteries, an assault rifle with three magazines and 83 live rounds, one pistol with eight live rounds, two empty cartridges and two additional magazines.”

Gupta declined to share further details, saying, “There are many other operational details and since the operation is ongoing, these cannot be shared at the moment.”

Asked about the group’s intended target, he said, “The investigations are on.” He added, “Keeping in view national security, there are many details about this module and it is not appropriate to share these at the moment.”

Police in Srinagar said that more arrests are likely as the role of additional individuals has surfaced. Searches have already been conducted in Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Shopian, as well as in Faridabad and Saharanpur in coordination with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police.

The financial investigation into fund flow is ongoing, with police working to trace and dismantle all linkages “expeditiously,” officials said.