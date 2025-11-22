Viral video shows woman boiling noodles on train charger, Central Railway initiates action

Central Railway is trying to track down a woman passenger after a video of her cooking instant noodles with an electric kettle inside an AC coach went viral, raising serious safety alarms.

A Central Railway official told PTI that the woman has been identified and efforts are underway to trace her.

If apprehended, the yet-unidentified woman could face action under section 147(1) of the Railways Act.

The video captures the woman plugging an electric kettle into a mobile charging socket. Speaking in Marathi, she claims she prepared tea for 10-15 people using the same method.

The clip, widely circulated on social media, sparked immediate concerns over fire hazards and passenger safety. Central Railway said it is taking action against both the channel that posted the video and the individual involved.

"Using an electronic kettle inside trains is strictly prohibited. It is unsafe, illegal, and a punishable offence. It can lead to a fire incident and be disastrous for other passengers also. May also cause disruption of electric supply and malfunction of the AC and other electronic ports in the Train," the Central Railway stated on X.

The CR urged passengers to avoid such reckless behaviour and to immediately report similar incidents to authorities to prevent accidents.

"Be Responsible, Travel Responsibly! Train charging points are meant only for mobiles and laptops. Avoid plugging in any other devices to prevent overheating. Let’s keep our journeys safe and worry-free," the Railways warned.

"Travel Smart, Stay Safe! High-voltage appliances like electric kettles can trigger sparks, fire risks, or electrical tripping inside train coaches. Please do not use such devices and help maintain a safe environment on the train."

In January 2024, a man from Leh was caught using a mobile phone charging point to boil water in an electric kettle. He was fined Rs 1,000 and let off with a warning.

The 36-year-old, booked under Section 147(1) of the Railways Act, was travelling on the Mahabodhi Express from Gaya to New Delhi.