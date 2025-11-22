15-year-old stabbed to death in northeast Delhi after fight with two

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death early Saturday in Jyoti Nagar, northeast Delhi, following a fight with two individuals, one of them a minor, police said.

Information about the incident in the Kardampuri area reached authorities on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. Locals rushed the injured teenager to GBT Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, a resident of Kardampuri, had a fight with two persons, including a minor, following which one of them allegedly stabbed him,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they have found crucial clues pointing to the suspects’ involvement.

A forensic team collected samples from the crime scene, and an investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events that led to the attack, the officer added.