VC posts filled after BJD threat: All state-run varsities now have permanent official

The chancellor’s office on Monday appointed vice-chancellors for 14 government-run universities after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) threatened a statewide agitation over the delay in filling the posts.

With these appointments, all state-run universities now have permanent vice-chancellors.

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The chancellor, governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, extended his best wishes, expressing hope that they would play a vital role in shaping the future of higher education in the state.

Professor Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra has been appointed vice-chancellor of Ravenshaw University, Professor Chandi Prasad Nanda of Utkal University and Professor Santosh Kumar Tripathy of Fakir Mohan University. Professor Sanjay Kumar Patro has been appointed for Dharanidhar University, Professor Byomokesh Tripathy for Gangadhar Meher University, Professor Asima Sahu for Khallikote Unitary University and Professor Pawan Kumar Agarwal for Maa Manikeshwari University.

Professor Sibram Tripathy has been appointed for Madhusudan Law University, Professor Mahendra Kumar Mohanty for Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Professor Bibhuti Bhusan Mallick for Rajendra University, Professor Jyotsna KB Rout for Rama Devi Women’s University, Professor Prabhat Kumar Mohapatra for Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University and Professor Hrushikesh Senapathy for Vikram Dev University. Professor Satyanarayan Acharya has been appointed vice-chancellor of Odia University.

Earlier, the BJD criticised the BJP-led government over vacancies in vice-chancellor and teaching posts, alleging politicisation of appointments and prioritisation of loyalty over merit. It warned of protests if posts were not filled.

At a media conference, Biju Yuva Janata Dal president Chinmay Sahu and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal president Ipsita Sahu said the delay reflected administrative inefficiency.

Sahu said the higher education department had become “paralysed”, with most universities lacking permanent vice-chancellors and teaching posts remaining vacant. He said the governor had assured early action.

He alleged that earlier appointments were handled through the state public service commission and completed before retirements, but the system had been discontinued, causing administrative disruption.

Ipsita Sahu said protests would be launched if posts were not filled by April-end.

Sources said prolonged vacancies led to administrative stagnation, disruption of research, delays in recruitment and examination-related issues affecting students and staff.

A vice-chancellor said regular appointees enjoy greater autonomy, unlike in-charge officials, impacting institutional functioning.