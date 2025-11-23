UN body clears India's imports of endangered animals, reverses decision on Vantara

A UN wildlife trade body has stepped back from restricting India’s import of endangered animals, reversing an earlier recommendation that had brought Vantara, the private zoo run by Asia’s richest family, under sharp scrutiny.

At the meeting of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in Uzbekistan on Sunday, several countries argued that the measure proposed against India was premature.

India, the United States, Japan and Brazil were among those that supported withdrawing the earlier directive, with some members saying there was no proof of illegal imports.

“There doesn't seem to be enough support for retaining (the) recommendation,” Naimah Aziz, Chair of the CITES Standing Committee, told delegates during the live-streamed session.

She added that the committee could assess later if further regulatory steps were required.

The reversal is the latest turn in the debate surrounding Gujarat’s 3,500-acre Vantara facility, run by the philanthropic arm of the Reliance conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani and his family.

The zoo had faced questions from non-profit groups and wildlife organisations, which alleged irregularities in the import of certain animals. The concerns had prompted scrutiny from Germany and the EU.

In September, a CITES Secretariat team visited Vantara. Its subsequent report noted discrepancies between exporter and importer trade data and said there were inadequate checks on the origin of some animals.

It asked India to “not issue any further import permits”. India had opposed this, saying the recommendation did not reflect the full picture. On Sunday, member nations appeared to agree.

CITES, which oversees global trade in endangered flora and fauna, had become a flashpoint for differing interpretations of oversight mechanisms and the responsibilities of importing nations.

Vantara, which has said it is committed to transparency and legal compliance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The facility houses around 2,000 species, including snakes, tortoises, tigers, giraffes and spiny-tailed lizards, brought in from countries such as South Africa, Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

India’s delegate reiterated its commitment to CITES compliance. However, reservations persisted in some quarters. Belgium and the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance pushed for a suspension of exports to India until the concerns were fully addressed.

The debate has also continued in Europe. In August, European Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall said EU states “will pay particular attention to any export requests directed towards India and the facility in question”.

The Indian side has pointed to previous findings in its defence. An investigation appointed by the Supreme Court cleared Vantara of wrongdoing in September, and the facility maintains that it adheres to all applicable laws.