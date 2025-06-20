MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Uttar Pradesh woman arrested for poisoning her two children to be with lover

Muskan's two children, son Arhan and daughter Enaya, aged five and one, were found dead Thursday in their home in suspicious circumstances

PTI Published 20.06.25, 07:32 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

A 24-year-old woman in Rodkali village here allegedly, with the help of her lover, killed two of her children because she considered them to be an obstacle in her love affair, police said on Friday.

Muskan, the woman, has been arrested, while the purported lover, Junaid, is on the run, they said.

Muskan's two children, son Arhan and daughter Enaya, aged five and one, were found dead Thursday in their home in suspicious circumstances, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

Also Read

"Investigation revealed the mother's involvement in the deaths, and she was taken into custody. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime," said the Officer.

Muskan said she found her children to be an obstruction in her starting a new life with her lover, Junaid, so she decided to kill them, Kumar said.

"She gave them poison, which caused their death," the officer added.

Muskan had been in an illicit relationship with Junaid for a long time. Her husband, Waseem, is currently working in Chandigarh.

The couple allegedly planned to go for a "honeymoon" after killing the two children, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

