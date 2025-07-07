Uttar Pradesh government pushes cow-based medicines into mainstream healthcare

The Uttar Pradesh government has thrown its weight behind a bold and controversial initiative of mass production of Ayurvedic medicines using Panchgavya, a traditional mixture made from cow milk, curd, ghee, urine, and dung.

Toothpaste, ointments, and medicinal formulations, made from cow derivatives, will now be developed at scale and incorporated into the Ayurvedic system.

The state claimed these products would be backed by modern research and targeted at treating a wide range of illnesses, from diabetes to heart disease, asthma to anaemia. The move will be closely tied to the state’s efforts to revive cow shelters and generate rural employment.

Central to the plan is the use of cow urine in formulations for 19 diseases. Cow urine had immune-boosting and healing properties, according to the plan. The initiative will be supported by the AYUSH department, with a focus on lab-based validation to push Panchgavya products into mainstream medicine.

“Efforts are being made to produce scientifically Panchgavya-based medicines,” said Dr Anurag Srivastava, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Uttar Pradesh Gauseva Commission. “These will be developed using modern research methodologies to ensure efficacy and broader acceptance in the healthcare system.”

The government said that the aim for the initiative is to address the unemployment gap in rural Uttar Pradesh and make gaushalas economically viable. “As demand for Panchgavya products grows, so will the relevance of cow shelters,” the government statement said.