US flyer hurt after metal panel falls at Hyderabad airport aerobridge

A passenger was injured after a large metal panel from an aerobridge ceiling collapsed on him while disembarking at Hyderabad airport, prompting an investigation into the incident and safety checks by authorities.

Deepak Adoni, a 63-year-old US citizen who had arrived from Bengaluru on an Air India Express flight on Sunday afternoon, said he was among the first to exit when the incident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I had taken a few steps when the heavy panel fell on my head, and I instinctively held on to the railing to steady myself, not knowing what hit me," Adoni said on Monday.

He said a fellow passenger, Zainab Sayed, rushed to his aid and called for help as he leaned against the aerobridge wall. Assistance arrived about 30 minutes later, after which he was taken by ambulance to Apollo hospital.

A CT scan report noted "severe degenerative changes" to the cervical spine, "multilevel disc bulges" and "trivial head trauma", though it remains unclear whether the spinal issues were pre-existing or caused by the impact.

Adoni said, "Initially, I was OK, but within 30 minutes I started to feel dizzy, and in fact, I started to stutter and could not remember my name" during the admission process.

He added, "Zainab travelled with me in the ambulance and took the time to speak with my wife in the US. An amazing human being".

Doctors later conducted an MRI in addition to the CT scan. "All through the process, I could not stand, and people had to help me. At one point, when I sat down, the entire room started to spin," he said.

The aluminium panel, estimated to be 7–8 feet long and about 2 feet wide, reportedly fell from the aerobridge ceiling, though the cause of the dislodging is not yet known.

Adoni, originally from Telangana, said an airport official stayed with him at the hospital overnight until he was discharged on Monday. He has been advised to wear a neck brace and take medication for pain, and said he will delay his return to the US while monitoring his condition. He is also considering possible legal action against GMR.

Airport authorities said, "We sincerely regret this unfortunate incident," and maintained that Adoni sustained "no acute or significant injuries".

In a detailed statement, they said, "We sincerely regret this unfortunate incident, in which a panel from the false ceiling of an aerobridge hit a passenger while disembarking on Sunday afternoon." Airport authorities and emergency medical teams immediately attended to the passenger, Deepak Adoni. To ensure his safety, he was promptly transported via ambulance to Apollo Hospital for a comprehensive medical evaluation, including an MRI, the statement said.

Hospital authorities confirmed that he sustained no acute or significant injuries from the impact. After completing all necessary observations and tests, he was medically cleared and discharged.

Airport maintenance teams have since conducted "a safety inspection of the aerobridge ceiling panels to prevent future occurrences". The authorities described the episode as an isolated incident and said they remain committed to maintaining high safety standards.