US envoy-designate Sergio Gor meets PM Modi to boost India-US strategic partnership

US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday, capping a day of back-to-back meetings with the top echelons of India’s diplomatic and strategic policy-making.

The meeting with Modi came hours after US President Donald Trump escalated the tariff war with China with an additional 100 per cent levy on all Chinese imports.

In a statement after the meetings, Gor said he discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology, with the Prime Minister. “The US values its relationship with India, and under the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I’m optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations.”

Gor arrived in the capital on Saturday morning, having left for India soon after his Senate confirmation earlier this week. He has not taken charge of the US embassy yet and will not do so during this visit, according to the state department.

Billing the phone call between Trump and Modi earlier this week as “incredible”, Gor said the engagements would continue over the weeks and months ahead. “President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend… It’s an honour to serve as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to India. And, I look forward to this very important relationship and continuing to grow and deepen the relationship between our two nations.’’

Posting a picture of the meeting on X, Modi said: “Glad to receive Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

Prior to meeting the Prime Minister, Gor met external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, national security adviser Ajit Doval and foreign secretary Vikram Misri. The feverish pace of the visit has fuelled speculation of a possible meeting between Trump and Modi in Malaysia on the sidelines of the Asean summit.