Jay Dholakia joins BJP ahead of Nuapada bypoll as BJD suffers major jolt in Odisha

Late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s son, Jay Dholakia, joined the BJP on Saturday, in a major setback to the BJD ahead of the Nuapada by-election in western Odisha.

The Nuapada seat fell vacant following Rajendra Dholakia’s death and polling is scheduled for November 11.

This being the first bypoll since the BJP came to power in Odisha last year, the outcome holds crucial significance for the party and chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Jay Dholakia’s induction is seen as a political coup likely to strengthen the BJP’s prospects in the western Odisha constituency.

Majhi, who has been making a concerted effort to wrest the seat from the BJD, had visited Nuapada on October 6 and announced a ₹1,100-crore package for the region’s development.

Jay joined the BJP in the presence of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state party president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders.

Since the demise of four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia, the BJP had been making sustained efforts to woo Jay, while also trying to placate former Nuapada MLA Basant Panda, a senior leader from western Odisha, who was reportedly unhappy with the development. The BJP is likely to announce Jay Dholakia as its candidate soon.

Welcoming Jay into the party, Samal said: “His joining will strengthen our party, which completes 16 months in power in the state today (Saturday). During this period, we have worked hard and the BJP will certainly win the election in Nuapada.”

Majhi said: “I welcome all who came along with Jay to our party. After his father’s death, he joined us because he must have seen how our government has worked tirelessly in the past 16 months to fulfil our promises. We are a cadre-based party that believes in principles and selfless work.”

“I hope he will play a crucial role in the upcoming by-election and work for the development of Nuapada,” the chief minister added.

Addressing a media conference, senior BJD leader Pratap Jena alleged: “The BJP is indulging in horse-trading. Only a few days ago, Jay Dholakia had said he would abide by the instructions of our president Naveen Patnaik. He is a victim of BJP’s horse-trading, but they will not succeed in Nuapada. The people of Nuapada will give them a fitting reply.”

The Congress has nominated Ghasiram Majhi as its candidate for the by-election.