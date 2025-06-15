MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US Consulate General office in Mumbai receives bomb threat, police find nothing suspicious

The Consulate received a phone call from an unidentified caller around 8 pm on Saturday, allegedly threatening to trigger a blast on the premises

PTI Published 15.06.25, 05:31 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

The US Consulate General office in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) received a phone call threatening a bomb blast on its premises, but nothing suspicious was found after a search, police said on Sunday.

The Consulate received a phone call from an unidentified caller around 8 pm on Saturday, allegedly threatening to trigger a blast on the premises, an official from the BKC police said.

He said the police were alerted, and the bomb squad rushed to the scene. However, the search did not reveal anything suspicious.

A first information report was registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and the police are trying to trace the caller, the official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

