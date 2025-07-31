Navy gets new warship Himgiri, first of three built by GRSE under Rs 21,000 crore project

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Thursday delivered ‘Himgiri’, an advanced guided-missile frigate, to the Indian Navy, marking a major milestone in India’s indigenous warship building programme.

The 149-metre-long, 6,670-tonne vessel is the first of three frigates being constructed by GRSE under the Navy’s Project 17A. The warship was formally accepted by Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command.

Equipped with BrahMos cruise missiles for land and ship targets, and Barak 8 anti-aircraft missiles, Himgiri represents a significant leap in the Navy’s strike and defence capabilities.

The frigate also features advanced AESA radar, modern combat systems, and is powered by a mix of diesel engines and gas turbines, enabling operations across anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine domains.

The three ships being built under this project by GRSE are worth over ₹21,833 crore, and have significantly contributed to employment and the domestic supply chain, in line with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Launched in December 2020, Himgiri is the 112th warship—and the 801st vessel overall—delivered by the Kolkata-headquartered GRSE, which is currently constructing 15 more warships across four different classes.