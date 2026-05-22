Dress-code diktat for UP varsities, colleges sparks debate on campus freedom

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has directed all state universities and colleges to implement dress codes.

She issued the order on Wednesday during a review meeting of Jannayak Chandrashekhar University in Ballia and its affiliated colleges.

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In her order, Patel said the move was aimed at maintaining "discipline, equality and better academic atmosphere on the campuses". However, she said universities and colleges were free to decide their own dress codes. She was also quoted as saying that teachers should be regular in classes and do their jobs with dignity.

"With the government curtailing grants to universities and colleges, the governor asked them to start job-oriented courses in goods and services tax and accounting. She said universities should also start courses for beauticians, mehndi art and bindi making,” an official of the higher education department told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"She has asked universities and colleges to form special cells to resolve the issues raised by the students and involve private groups to develop institutional infrastructure,” the official said.

Anil Kumar Singh, a professor of Hindi at Saket Degree College in Faizabad (Ayodhya), said: "Four years ago, my college principal tried to implement a dress code on the campus. I was the chief proctor then and had opposed the decision because it's not our job to teach students what to wear. I had told the principal that I'll never take action against any student just because he doesn't wear a particular dress."

He said the idea came from the RSS, which wanted to prevent Muslim women from entering the campus in veils.