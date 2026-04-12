Union Minister Rijiju: Delay in women quota law will only delay justice to millions of women

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday told Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that delaying implementation of the Women's Reservation Act is nothing but delaying justice to millions of women and asked the principal opposition party to rise above politics and come forward to support its implementation in 2029 for 'nari shakti'.

In response to Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the Congress chief accused the government of hurrying the implementation of the women's reservation law for "political mileage", the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said it is not about politics but about "keeping our promise" to the daughters of India.

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"Promises to India's women cannot become politics of postponement. When it is time to deliver the Women's Reservation Act, hesitation and questions are being raised. I respectfully differ," he said.

"This is not about politics. This is about keeping our promise to the daughters of India. Let us rise above hesitation & move forward, together, for 'Nari Shakti'," Rijiju wrote to Kharge.

In his letter to the prime minister, Kharge said it would be "impossible" to have any useful discussion on the women's quota law without details of delimitation and other aspects, and demanded that an all-party meeting be called on the matter after the current round of state polls gets over on April 29.

The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women Reservation Act, will be amended for its implementation in 2029.

The union minister said the Modi government turned the law into reality and now the necessary amendments linked to delimitation are crucial to ensure that the country's women get rightful representation before 2029 and it is not pushed further into uncertainty.

He said he has personally reached out, written and engaged with leaders across parties. "Dialogue has happened, and it continues, but at some point, intent must translate into action."

"Delaying implementation in the name of process is nothing but delaying justice to millions of women," he said.