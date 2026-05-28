Bolivia clears path to send troops onto streets to calm anti-government protests

1 5 A woman bangs a pot while calling for peace in the country, as protests have caused supply chain issues in the cities of La Paz and El Alto, leading to severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, in La Paz, Bolivia May 26, 2026. Reuters picture

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Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz on Wednesday took steps toward potentially declaring a state of emergency as anti-government protests have escalated in the early months of his administration.

A state of emergency would let Paz send military forces into the streets in an effort to contain the protests, a measure that some opposition lawmakers have warned could further ratchet up tensions after almost a month of roadblocks and demonstrations.

2 5 Aymara women take part in a protest on Bolivia's Mother's Day, calling for the resignation of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, as the country's economic and fuel crisis worsens due to a shortage of U.S. dollars and declining domestic energy production, in La Paz, Bolivia May 27, 2026. Reuters picture

The official gazette on Wednesday showed that Paz signed off on a vote from Congress to repeal a law that had set limits on the executive branch's use of emergency orders.

If Paz moves forward to declare a state of emergency, it would need approval from Congress.

3 5 Women protest with kitchen utensils in front of police during a protest led by women on Bolivia's Mother's Day. Reuters picture

The unrest is driven by union leaders and supporters of former leftist President Evo Morales, who want the new conservative government to roll back austerity measures and address rising living costs.

The protests have triggered shortages of food, fuel and medicines in La Paz and El Alto, which together form Bolivia's largest urban area.

4 5 A police officer runs in front of demonstrators during a march calling for the resignation of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz. Reuters picture

On Wednesday, speaking to journalists ahead of meetings with community leaders, local officials and industry representatives, Paz said he wanted to find solutions through dialogue, but would not rule out other options.

"I have constitutional instruments. Time is running out," he said. "I have to respond, I have to come up with solutions."

5 5 A woman bangs on a pot while calling for peace in the country, as protests have caused supply chain issues in the cities of La Paz and El Alto, leading to severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, in La Paz, Bolivia May 26, 2026. Reuters picture

Opposition lawmaker Sonia Siñani from the Aymara party warned that bringing in troops could intensify the conflict.

"We are pouring gasoline on the fire," Siñani said during a congressional debate on Tuesday, which was held virtually because the roads in La Paz have been blocked by demonstrators.

Paz took office in November, ending nearly two decades of governments under the leftist Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), founded by Morales.

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