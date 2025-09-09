UGC plans oath on elderly care, experts call it more demonstrative than sincere

The UGC has asked all universities and colleges to administer an oath to students to care for senior citizens, a move that some experts feel is more demonstrative than sincere.

In a letter to the heads of higher educational institutions (HEIs), UGC secretary Manish Joshi wrote that the social justice and empowerment ministry had launched an “Ageing with Dignity” initiative under which citizens were encouraged to take a pledge to “respect and care for our senior citizens”.

"HEIs have a vital role to play in this mission by advocating for the rights of senior citizens and engaging actively with communities. To further this initiative, all HEIs are requested to strengthen and expand efforts to promote the pledge among citizens," said the letter.

The letter sent on September 4 has a QR code that the HEIs have been directed to prominently display across campuses to encourage students and staff to participate.

"Raising awareness about the rights and contributions of senior citizens fosters empathy and strengthens the bond between generations. I am confident that the proactive efforts of HEIs in this regard will generate meaningful awareness and create a positive impact on the lives of senior citizens across the nation," the letter said.

Himanshu Rath, chairman of Agewell Foundation, said the campaign to administer an oath to university students by scanning a QR code was demonstrative in nature.

"It seems the people who are managing the government have their own needs to demonstrate that they are concerned about the elderly. By the time the children reach college and university, their perspective on life is almost formed. At this stage, sensitisation through a campaign does not help much," Rath said.

He said values about caring for the elderly are imbibed by children through family culture. Since the joint family is no longer a social practice, these values could be best imparted through school textbooks. However, the NCERT textbooks do not have any content on the issues faced by the elderly.

He said Parliament in 2007 passed the Parents Maintenance Act, providing for imprisonment of people who do not take care of their elderly parents. However, several districts are yet to have tribunals as provided under this law. In the last 18 years, only five lakh cases reached these special tribunals.

"Many parents do not like to file complaints against their sons, daughters and sons-in-law. In Hindu families, parents expect their sons to cremate them. The law needs revision, keeping in view the social customs," Rath said.

A professor of Delhi University said the UGC’s letter amounted to a direction to universities, which are supposed to be autonomous bodies. "These kinds of letters to observe certain occasions or adopt certain government schemes are being regularly sent to universities and colleges. This is interference with the functioning of the institutions,” he said.