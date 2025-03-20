MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two Naxalites, DRG jawan killed in gunfight in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bodies of two Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said

PTI Published 20.03.25, 12:07 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Two Naxalites and a jawan of the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit were killed in an encounter in the state's Bijapur district on Thursday, an official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 7 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor police station area (in Bijapur), he said.

Also Read

Bodies of two Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said.

A DRG jawan was also killed in the gunfight, he said.

The operation was still underway in the area, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

