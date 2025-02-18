Two Myanmar nationals held with meth worth Rs 27.89 crore in Mizoram

Two Myanmar nationals have been arrested with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 27.89 crore during an operation along the India-Myanmar border in east Mizoram, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The two accused, residents of Khawmawi in Myanmar's Chin, were apprehended at Zokhawthar village in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Monday, it said.

A drug consignment containing 9.29 kg of methamphetamine tablets was recovered from their possession, the statement said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

The duo and the drugs recovered were handed over to the state police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

