Two ghastly rape-murder cases stun India, one in Karnataka, another in Madhya Pradesh

Two separate incidents of rape and murder — one involving a minor deaf-mute girl in Karnataka’s Ramanagara and the other a 45-year-old mother of two in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa — have triggered widespread protests and questions over the safety of women, particularly from marginalised communities.

Karnataka: Minor girl found dead near railway tracks

On May 12, the body of a 14-year-old tribal girl named Khushi, who was deaf and mute, was found near railway tracks in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, reported India Today.

She had gone missing the previous evening while playing near her house around 5pm in Bhadrapura Hakki Pikki colony. Her family and villagers searched through the night but could not trace her. Her body was discovered the next morning, prompting protests in the village.

Villagers alleged that Khushi was kidnapped, possibly sexually assaulted, and murdered. Police have registered an FIR, and a manhunt is underway. Four to five suspects have been detained for questioning. CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

“There are injury marks on her head. This is a highly suspicious murder case,” said Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who visited the grieving family in Bhadrapura village, reported India Today.

“The police have registered a case. We will not interfere in the investigation. Let the police probe all angles, whether it is vengeance, an affair, rape, or anything else. It's our duty to ensure justice,” he said.

According to Deccan Herald, Shivakumar also assured the family that the government would improve infrastructure, including better lighting in the area. He handed over cheques amounting to Rs 4,12,500 from the Social Welfare Department and Rs 50,000 from the Gram Panchayat as compensation.

Ramanagara SP Srinivas Gowda said no signs of mutilation were found on the body during the preliminary investigation. “People are alleging cigarette burns, but nothing of that sort was found initially. Still, we are not ruling out anything. We are waiting for the FSL and doctor’s reports before confirming anything,” he said.

The girl was a Class 8 student at a school in Bengaluru Urban district and had returned to her native village for the summer vacation. She reportedly went missing during a birthday party in the village. A post-mortem was conducted at Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital before her body was handed over to the family.

Ramanagara SP R Srinivas Gowda has formed three investigative teams, led by Ramanagara DySP Srinivas and Bidadi PI Shankar Nayak.

Parents and relatives staged a protest in the village, saying they would not perform her last rites until the accused were arrested. Karnataka State SC/ST Nomadic Development Corporation chairperson Pallavi G, along with district officials and Greater Bengaluru Development Authority chairman G N Nataraj, visited the protest site and convinced the family to go ahead with the funeral.

Madhya Pradesh: Tribal woman raped and tortured in Khandwa

Around 1pm on May 24, a tribal woman was found unconscious at a neighbour's house in the Roshni Chowki area of Khalwa, Khandwa district, reported NDTV.

The woman died before the police could reach the scene.

Two men — Hari Palvi and Sunil Dhurve — have been arrested. Both were acquaintances of the woman and lived in the same village. Police said they are suspected to have gangraped her.

“A postmortem is being conducted at the Khandwa district hospital under the close watch of forensic experts. The report will reveal further details,” a senior police officer said.

DIG Siddharth Bahuguna said, "The accused had tortured the woman and damaged her private parts." The woman had attended a wedding on Friday night and later went with one of the accused to drop off a relative nearby. She was later found in Hari’s home, bleeding and in critical condition.

According to ASP Raghuwanshi, "They took her to their home but did not take her to hospital although she was bleeding excessively. She died around 1:30-2pm after which the family members dialled 100 and informed police. The body was taken to a hospital for post-mortem examination." According to The Times Of India, the woman had been injured so badly that her intestinal contents had come out. Marks of dragging and scratches were also found on the body.

Additional SP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said, “A preliminary post-mortem report has confirmed grievous internal trauma to the private parts. Based on this, a case of gang rape and murder has been registered against Hari Palvi, 40, and Sunil Korku, 30, residents of the same village who work as labourers.”

Family members told police that before dying, the woman had briefly regained consciousness and named the two accused. “Something terrible has happened to me, I will not survive. Sunil and Hari did this,” she reportedly said.

Her family suspects she may have also been robbed, as she was carrying Rs 20,000 given to her by her children who had returned from Goa.

Reactions...

In a post on X, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari said, "This level of barbaric atrocities has surpassed even the 'jungle raj' of the primitive era. Such extreme acts of audacity can only happen when the fear of law has vanished in the state! The government is silent even on this level of oppression of the girls."

All India Trinamool Congress posted, “Double Engine states, trumpeted as paragons of progress by @BJP4India, have become a NIGHTMARE for women, particularly the most marginalised. In a chilling reminder of the barbaric Nirbhaya case, a tribal woman from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, was brutally raped and tortured with an iron rod. @MPPoliceDeptt couldn’t even muster the urgency to reach the scene on time. CM @DrMohanYadav51 is a SPINELESS FIGUREHEAD presiding over a state where women are hunted like prey. As expected, @NCWIndia and @ncsthq are snoring through this horror show.”