Union minister Chirag Paswan receives death threat from Instagram user

Union minister Chirag Paswan has received a death threat from an Instagram user, his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) said on Saturday.

The party also shared on its X handle screenshot of a complaint lodged with the cyber police station in Patna, by chief spokesman Rajesh Bhatt.

In his complaint, into which the SHO has ordered an inquiry, Bhatt cited a post by one ‘Tiger Meraj Idrisi’ who had threatened to "bomb" the Hajipur MP.

Bhatt has alleged that the user had betrayed "a criminal bent of mind" and seemed "upset with the growing popularity of our leader".

In the post on X, the party urged the Centre and the state government to ensure that the culprit was brought to justice, and alleged that he was an "RJD supporter".

There is no mention, however, of the opposition party in the police complaint lodged by Bhatt.

