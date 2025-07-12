Tesla drops ‘India, July 2025’ teaser on X ahead of first experience centre launch in Mumbai

Tesla has signalled its entry into the Indian market with a teaser post on X, featuring the words “India” and “July 2025” against the backdrop of high-rise buildings.

This is the company’s first announcement for India and comes ahead of the opening of its first showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on July 15.

The teaser has generated significant interest online, with users expressing excitement and raising questions about product pricing and localisation plans.

The Mumbai showroom, described as a “Tesla experience centre,” will open for VIPs and business partners.

Public access is expected to follow a few days later, where prospective buyers can explore models, compare prices and begin configuring orders.

Tesla has received a trade certificate from the Andheri Regional Transport Office, allowing it to display vehicles, offer test drives, and begin selling its electric cars in India.

The company will start with the import of the Model Y SUV, with deliveries expected to begin by late August, according to a Bloomberg report.

Six Model Y vehicles have already been shipped to India, along with Superchargers and accessories. The model is expected to be priced around Rs 48 lakh, factoring in import duties, road tax, and insurance.

The Model Y has an EPA-rated range of 526 km and can accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h in 4.6 seconds. The vehicle sells for approximately Rs 38.8 lakh in the United States.

The EPA-rated range refers to the estimated distance an electric vehicle can travel on a full charge, as tested under standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Tesla’s launch follows years of stalled negotiations over tariffs and manufacturing, and comes as part of the company’s efforts to expand into new markets amid slowing global sales.

While there is no official word yet on local production, the company has increased hiring in India across sales, service, and supply chain roles.