3 businessman killed in 10 days: Tejashwi slams ‘unconscious’ Nitish, demands accountability

A local businessman was shot dead in Patna’s Ramkrishna Nagar on Friday evening, marking the third such killing in ten days and leading RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to question the silence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over the state’s law and order.

SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar said, “Police immediately reached the spot and took him to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought-dead. The exact reason behind the murder is not known yet. An investigation is underway.” He added that Jha’s body has been sent for post-mortem and a manhunt is ongoing to identify and apprehend the culprit.

The murder comes close on the heels of two other killings in the city — the July 10 shooting of a 50-year-old sand mining businessman outside his residence in Ranitalab, and the July 4 murder of prominent industrialist Gopal Khemka.

Yadav held Kumar responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, “Murder of businessman Vikram Jha by shooting in Patna! DK Tax transfer industry is the main reason for the chaotic situation in the state.” He went on to question the chief minister's silence, adding, “Why is the unconscious Chief Minister silent? Who is responsible for the hundreds of murders happening daily? The corrupt Bhoonja Party must answer.”

The series of killings has intensified tensions between the ruling NDA and the Opposition RJD-led alliance ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. While the RJD has alleged a complete collapse of governance under the current administration, NDA leaders have pushed back, accusing the opposition of attempting to revive "Jungleraaj" — a reference to the lawlessness associated with previous regimes.