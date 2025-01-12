Travel trajectory study of majestic migratory birds: Flamingos flight path to Chilika Lake

Researchers will soon be able to track the travel trajectory of migratory birds who travel thousands of miles from Eurasia and other parts of the world to reach Odisha’s Chilika Lake during winter.

The forest department in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) on Saturday fitted two GPS-GSM solar-powered trackers on two Greater Flamingos at Chilika Lake and later released them. This is the first time a research of this kind is being undertaken.

Principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha posted on X: “For the first time, a GPS-GSM solar-powered tracker was fitted on 2 Greater Flamingo at Nalabana, Chilika, by Odisha Wildlife Orga and WII India led by Dr Suresh Kumar. This will track movements and migration pattern of these majestic birds.”

The solar-powered trackers with GPS and Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) will provide real-time data transmission, officials said.

The tracking project is part of a broader conservation strategy aimed at the protection of ecosystems and wildlife in Odisha, officials said.